Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,011 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

