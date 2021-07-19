Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,011 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
