Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$47,601.63 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$47,601.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$854,487.60.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7868017 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

