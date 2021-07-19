Peter J. Sills Sells 5,681 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $952.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

