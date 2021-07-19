Peter Derycz Sells 28,520 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $84,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,397.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

RSSS stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSSS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

