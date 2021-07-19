Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,266. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,536. The stock has a market cap of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

