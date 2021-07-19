Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.35 on Monday, hitting $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,125. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.62 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

