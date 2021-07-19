Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fathom worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

FTHM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,992. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 million and a P/E ratio of -76.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,127 in the last quarter.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

