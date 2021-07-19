Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors accounts for 2.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. 2,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,202. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

