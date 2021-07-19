Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of One Stop Systems worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,095. The company has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.