Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. IES comprises about 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IES worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in IES by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,064. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

