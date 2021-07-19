Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

MMM stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,610. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.52. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40. Insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,047 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

