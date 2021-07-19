Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,575.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,618 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 213,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,549,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock worth $167,248,706. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

