Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,117,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.