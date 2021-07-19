Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.34. 13,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.71 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

