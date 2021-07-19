Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $169.61. 161,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,104. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

