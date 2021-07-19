Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

