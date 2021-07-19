Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,231,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 969,876 shares worth $102,177,751. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

