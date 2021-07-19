Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $64,253.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,644,883 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

