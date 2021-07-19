Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.17. 270,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,861,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

