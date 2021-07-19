PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,004 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

