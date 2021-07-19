PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $477.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $19,745,000.00. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.