PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.45 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

