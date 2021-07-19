PDT Partners LLC Invests $735,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.