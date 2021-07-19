PDT Partners LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ferro worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.15 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

