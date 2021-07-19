PDT Partners LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 107,546 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BrightView by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.38 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

