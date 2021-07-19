PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 1,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a market cap of $816.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

