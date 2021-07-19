Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.