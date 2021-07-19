Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $40,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Parsons by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Parsons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

