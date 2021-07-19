Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

