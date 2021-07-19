Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

