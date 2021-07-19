Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 11,182 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00.

OMI opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

