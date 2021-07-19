Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 11,182 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00.
OMI opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
