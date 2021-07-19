Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Ovintiv stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

