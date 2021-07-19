Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

