Outbrain Inc. (OB) to Raise $200 Million in IPO

Outbrain Inc. (OB) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,000,000 shares at a price of $24.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Outbrain Inc. generated $817.8 million in revenue and $5.5 million in net income. Outbrain Inc. has a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Outbrain Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Founded in 2006, Outbrain pioneered the online content recommendation category. Today our platform enables over 7,000 online properties, including many of the world’s most prestigious publications, helping them engage their users and monetize their visits. We have delivered over $3 billion in direct revenue to our media partners since inception. Some key media partners include Asahi Shimbun, CNN, Der Spiegel, Le Monde, MSN, Sky News and Sky Sports. In 2020, we provided personalized content feeds and ads to approximately 1 billion monthly unique users, delivering on average over 10 billion recommendations per day, with over 20,000 advertisers using our platform. Outbrain’s co-founders Ori Lahav and Yaron Galai served together in the Israeli Navy during their mandatory service, according to a story (published July 7, 2021) about Outbrain’s pre-IPO fundraising in The Times of Israel. (Note: Funds managed by the Baupost Group, a hedge fund and an investor in Outbrain, have indicated an interest in buying up 9.9 percent of the stock in the IPO, the prospectus says.) “.

Outbrain Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 863 employees. The company is located at 222 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, NY 10038 and can be reached via phone at (646) 859-8594 or on the web at http://www.outbrain.com/.

