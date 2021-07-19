Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,288,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,429,653.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares bought 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,240.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares purchased 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

Shares of OM opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

