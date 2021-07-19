Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.67 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

