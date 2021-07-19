Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 450 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.