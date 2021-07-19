Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 211,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 24,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

