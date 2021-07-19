Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 850 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 802,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,162. The company has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

