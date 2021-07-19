Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Makes New $237,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 5,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,246. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54.

