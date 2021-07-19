Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $418.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

