Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448,275 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 25.47% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $58,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,998,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,588,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

