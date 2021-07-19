Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 1.2% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Humana worth $131,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $12.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.43. 15,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

