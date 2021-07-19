Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 249,760 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $85,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $393,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $843,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Progyny by 354.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,062 shares of company stock valued at $129,971,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of PGNY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.55. 16,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

