Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $87.05. 273,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,455. The stock has a market cap of $243.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

