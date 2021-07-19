Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.17 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Fortinet accounts for about 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $254.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

