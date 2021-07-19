Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

