Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,284 shares of company stock worth $13,950,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $229.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

