Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,801 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

