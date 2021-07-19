Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $601.22 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $611.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.08. The company has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

